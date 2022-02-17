The Progressive Prosecutor, part 6 (rebroadcast) / Bay Poets: Harrison Harvey

Today we're sharing a series that won the award for best ongoing coverage in radio and audio in 2021 from the Northern California chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. It's called The Progressive Prosecutor and it's about San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin's first year in office. It was described by the judges as an invaluable resource as voters try to understand the upcoming recall. In this episode, we learn how in San Francisco prosecutors continue to charge an overwhelming percentage of drug dealing cases brought by police. Then, a reading from Oakland poet Harrison Harvey.

