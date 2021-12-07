Unhoused LGBTQ+ / The Stoop: 40 acres and a question
Today, we hear how LGBTQ+ people experiencing homelessness are a vulnerable population within an already vulnerable group. We bring you a special three-part series that looks at the unique challenges they face. Then, as reparations for African Americans inch closer to being a reality, we ask, who should get reparations?
- Many Young Unhoused LGBTQ+ People Are Living On The Streets. Often, Their Families Put Them There
- A Bisexual 63-Year-Old Woman Spent Five Years Couch Surfing In LA And Worries She May Have To Again
- Getting Unhoused People Into Shelter Is Hard, But Finding A Place For Trans Or Nonbinary People Is Harder
- The Stoop: 40 Acres and a Question