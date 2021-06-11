© 2021
Crosscurrents

#NotOneMoreGirl Campaign / Oakland Songwriter Emily Brown / A Swing And A Hit

Published June 11, 2021 at 11:16 AM PDT

Activists and artists partner with BART to stop gender-based violence on trains and make TRAIN rides safer for girls. Today, we’ll hear about the #NotOneMoreGirl campaign. Then, Oakland songwriter Emily Brown, ponders the intersection of music and poetry. And, we learn how to improve our swing with former big league ball player Terry Whitfield.

