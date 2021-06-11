#NotOneMoreGirl Campaign / Oakland Songwriter Emily Brown / A Swing And A Hit
Activists and artists partner with BART to stop gender-based violence on trains and make TRAIN rides safer for girls. Today, we’ll hear about the #NotOneMoreGirl campaign. Then, Oakland songwriter Emily Brown, ponders the intersection of music and poetry. And, we learn how to improve our swing with former big league ball player Terry Whitfield.
- Youth-Led #NotOneMoreGirl Campaign Works To Make BART Safer For Girls
- Songwriter Emily Brown Uses Music And Poetry To Explore What Language Wants
- Meet Your Neighbors: Batting Lessons From A Pro