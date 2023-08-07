Learning professionalism at the San Quentin media center

The media center at San Quentin state prison is one of a kind - our program, Uncuffed, is just one of a number of organizations publishing work from incarcerated media makers. From newspapers to magazines to webs series, that media center has it all. Alum have gone on to host podcasts, start their own businesses, and win documentary film awards.

On any given day, there will be dozens of people hard at work creating stories for incarcerated people across the country and for the general public. Brian Asey is one of the men responsible for building this space from ground up. Uncuffed producer Steve Brooks brings us this story on how Asey learned how to be a professional in an environment where he might work with everyone from fellow incarcerated reporters to outside media makers.

I never knew what a professional was, I knew what a professional sports player was, but I never had any role models in my life to show me what professionalism was.

Brian Asey

