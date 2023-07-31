Rediscovering baseball at the the San Quentin Field of Dreams

This story aired in the July 31, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.

When you hear someone talk about catching a Giants or an A’s game, you probably think of the professional baseball teams that play in San Francisco and Oakland. But at San Quentin, you’d be talking about one of the teams of incarcerated men who play inside the prison. Anthony Carvalho is one of them. He came to San Quentin in a low place, and when he saw the sign showing San Quentin’s field of dreams, he knew his life would take a turn for the better. Uncuffed producer Juan Haines captures Anthony's relationship with baseball over the years.

Baseball here truly got me back into my childhood, got me back into getting dirty, sweating, putting in a good day's work. It brought back a time that I had committed no crime, that I had not indulged in alcohol, and it just brought me back to my innocence, and it felt great. Anthony Carvahlo

