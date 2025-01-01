Savitri D is an artist and activist. Born at the Lama Foundation, a commune in Northern New Mexico that was started by her parents, she was raised in community by her mother and older sisters. She has lived and traveled in many places. She has an extensive background in dance and moved to New York City in 1996. Savitri is the director of Reverend Billy and The Church of Stop Shopping and has led direct action and organizing campaigns against corporations, institutions and injustice all over the world.