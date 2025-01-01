KRIZTINA PALONE joined the San Francisco office of the James Irvine Foundation as a Senior Program Officer in August 2022, focusing on the Better Careers initiative’s Public Sector Practice Change (PSPC) grantmaking portfolio. With over a decade of experience in local government, including ten years in the San Francisco Mayor’s Office and seven plus years with the City of Sacramento, Kriztina has been instrumental in addressing racial disparities and advancing social and economic justice through the public workforce development system. Her work has particularly emphasized improving access to resources for marginalized communities.

Kriztina joined the San Francisco office of the James Irvine Foundation as a Senior Program Officer in August 2022, focusing on the Better Careers initiative’s Public Sector Practice Change (PSPC) grantmaking portfolio. With over a decade of experience in local government, including ten years in the San Francisco Mayor’s Office and seven plus years with the City of Sacramento, Kriztina has been instrumental in addressing racial disparities and advancing social and economic justice through the public workforce development system. Her work has particularly emphasized improving access to resources for marginalized communities.