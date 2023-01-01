JENNA LANE is a longtime and award-winning radio reporter – with formative stints at Maine Public and news-talk giant KGO – now leading journalism grantmaking and strategic communications for a nonprofit health foundation. She believes that journalism can help change the systems at work in our lives, and that journalism is a system that needs to change to survive, thrive, and better serve our communities. Of the many ways we hold a democracy together, journalism and philanthropy are her favorites, and she also served in city government. She shares KALW Public Media’s commitments to facts, diverse voices, culture, and the Bay Area.