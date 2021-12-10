Bay Area Headlines: Friday, 12/10/21

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors approved a 95-and -a-half million dollar expansion for the West County Detention Facility in North Richmond / Prosecutors have announced charges against the father and son suspected of starting the devastating Caldor Fire / The San Francisco Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved an ordinance prohibiting city department leaders from requesting payment from lobbyists and companies doing business with the city / A swimmer saved a person from drowning near San Francisco's Lands End yesterday

