Bay Area Headlines: Friday, 12/03/21

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published December 3, 2021 at 10:35 AM PST
The San Mateo County Office of Education is launching a pilot program offering free fares to low-income students / Two San Francisco supervisors joined community members yesterday to demand SFMTAgency bring back two key bus routes that were suspended at the start of the pandemic / The San Francisco Board of Supervisors Tuesday unanimously approved an ordinance to suspend the city's Cannabis Business Tax  through the end of next year / AC Transit is altering its service this weekend to meet demand as ridership reaches 85 percent of pre-pandemic levels

Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
