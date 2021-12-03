Bay Area Headlines: Friday, 12/03/21

The San Mateo County Office of Education is launching a pilot program offering free fares to low-income students / Two San Francisco supervisors joined community members yesterday to demand SFMTAgency bring back two key bus routes that were suspended at the start of the pandemic / The San Francisco Board of Supervisors Tuesday unanimously approved an ordinance to suspend the city's Cannabis Business Tax through the end of next year / AC Transit is altering its service this weekend to meet demand as ridership reaches 85 percent of pre-pandemic levels

Click the play button above to listen to the news.