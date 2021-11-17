© 2021 KALW
Bay Area Headlines: Wednesday, 11/17/21

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published November 17, 2021 at 11:39 AM PST
The San Mateo County town of Ladera is seeking to replace language citing old racial restrictions on more than 500 deeds / The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors has approved funding to pay for a series of gun buyback events / U-C professors stage strike to protest unfair labor practices / June 2022  SF election ballot initiative would expand services to victims of domestic violence / San Francisco-Marin Food Bank resources are stretched thin before the holidays

Kevin Vance
