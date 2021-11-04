© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Bay Area Headlines: Thursday, 11/04/21

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published November 4, 2021 at 10:49 AM PDT
NEWS.Newscast_Yellow-v3.png

Alameda County Supervisor Wilma Chan died yesterday afternoon following a collision with a vehicle in Alameda / After years of devastatingly low monarch butterfly populations, the species has rebounded this fall / Students from three San Francisco high schools walked out of classes Tuesday morning over concerns about administrators’ responses to sexual harassment and assault allegations / A new tiny home community near Oakland’s Lake Merrittwill begin providing temporary shelter to 65 people this month.

Click the play button above to listen to the news.

Tags

NewsBay Area Headlines
Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
See stories by Kevin Vance