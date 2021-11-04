Bay Area Headlines: Thursday, 11/04/21

Alameda County Supervisor Wilma Chan died yesterday afternoon following a collision with a vehicle in Alameda / After years of devastatingly low monarch butterfly populations, the species has rebounded this fall / Students from three San Francisco high schools walked out of classes Tuesday morning over concerns about administrators’ responses to sexual harassment and assault allegations / A new tiny home community near Oakland’s Lake Merrittwill begin providing temporary shelter to 65 people this month.

