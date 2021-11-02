© 2021 KALW
News

Bay Area Headlines: Tuesday, 10/02/21

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published November 2, 2021 at 10:57 AM PDT
Smoke and gases were spewed into the air last week around Chevron’s Richmond refinery. / Employees at San Francisco’s City Hall have returned to their offices as the city government continues to encourage local businesses to do the same. / The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has recently granted Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccination to kids ages five to 11, and Alameda County will begin providing these vaccines to the public. / Enrollment for Covered California, the state’s health insurance marketplace, is now open. And this year, health officials say there is extra federal assistance available to low and middle income families. / A federal judge has struck down part of a California law that limits protests at vaccination sites.

