Bay Area Headlines: Wednesday, 09/01/21

US Forest Service Closing All Parks For Two Weeks/ Vallejo City Council Adopts Jax Mandate/ Monterey County Schools Adopts Mask Mandate/ Santa Rosa City Employees To Be Required To Show Proof Of Vaccination/ November Groundbreaking For West Oakland Affordable Housing Project Started By Former Black Panther Party Leader/ Training Program Aimed At Bridging Impending Shortage Of Health Care Workers/ New Partnership Between SF District Attorney And San Francisco State To Investigate Sexual Assault And Other Crimes

Click the play button above to listen to the news.