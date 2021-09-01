© 2021 KALW
Bay Area Headlines: Wednesday, 09/01/21

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published September 1, 2021 at 1:55 PM PDT
US Forest Service Closing All Parks For Two Weeks/ Vallejo City Council Adopts Jax Mandate/ Monterey County Schools Adopts Mask Mandate/ Santa Rosa City Employees To Be Required To Show Proof Of Vaccination/ November Groundbreaking For West Oakland Affordable Housing Project Started By Former Black Panther Party Leader/ Training Program Aimed At Bridging Impending Shortage Of Health Care Workers/ New Partnership Between SF District Attorney And San Francisco State To Investigate Sexual Assault And Other Crimes

