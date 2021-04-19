Fairfield Edition: April 15, 2021

CA COVID-19 Rent Relief — CA Government

“Whether it’s a health-related event or a significant financial hardship, COVID-19 has affected us all. As our state continues to recover, we are committed to keeping families housed and recognize that California renters and landlords have enough to worry about. We want to make sure that past due rent isn’t one of them. CA COVID-19 Rent Relief will help income-eligible households pay rent and utilities, both for past due and future payments. The federal Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 provides funding to support the program and tenant (renter) protection laws signed by Governor Newsom. For additional information, to find a Local Partner Network organization near you, or for eligibility and application help, call our CA COVID-19 Rent Relief Call Center: 833-430-2122”

Rental Assistance

Fairfield’s Housing Services Department has partnered with Legal Services of Northern California, Project Sentinel, and Shelter Inc. to assist Fairfield families affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic who seek assistance related to eviction or to prevent eviction.

For housing legal advice Fairfield residents can call Legal Services of Northern California at 707-643-0054 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday to make an appointment.

Residents can apply for money to help pay their rent from Shelter Inc. The program will pay a family’s past due rent of up to 25% per month for six months. Residents man apply for services online at http://www.shelterinc.org/renthelp.

Project Sentinel is offering mediation and consultation services for issues between landlords and tenants around termination, security deposits, habitability, maintenance/repairs and more. Fairfield residents may call 410-4003 or send an email to fairfield@housing.org for assistance.

The Fairfield Islamic Center is distributing 100 to 120 food boxes between 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. each Wednesday at 1945 Kidder Ave. Each box contains dairy products such as milk, cheese and yogurt as well as potatoes, vegetables and fruits.

Click the play button above to listen to the live newscast with info & resources in Fairfield.