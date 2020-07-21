Bay Area Headlines: Tuesday, 7/21/20, PM

Get A Haircut … Outdoors / SF Giants Manager Kneels During Anthem

Get A Haircut … Outdoors

Californians with unruly hair or those needing skin care, nail care, or massages will be able to get some services outdoors despite the current surge in coronavirus cases. The Professional Beauty Federation of California warns that many of its 53,000 members will have trouble finding appropriate space or getting accommodations from their landlords, insurers, or neighbors. But even as those restrictions eased, the federation regulating high school sports, yesterday, pushed the fall athletic seasons into next year. The announcements came as Governor Gavin Newsom reported that infections, hospitalizations, and intensive care cases were increasing at a slower rate after the state scaled back its reopening.

SF Giants Manager Kneels During Anthem

The Bay Area has held its first major sporting event since the pandemic began. Yesterday the A’s played the Giants in their first spring training game at the Oakland Coliseum.

But instead of playing to a stadium full of real people, athletes played in front of card-board cut-outs of fans. Season ticket-holders were able to pay to place a photo of their choosing in their seat. Proceeds from the program will go to local charities.

During the national anthem, Giants manager Gabe Kapler took a knee along with several of his players. After the game, Kapler told reporters that he had wanted to express his dissatisfaction with systemic racism in the U.S. It was the first time since 2017 that a baseball team has kneeled during the anthem — a protest started by Colin Kaepernick of the 49ers.

In a late-night tweet after the game President Trump called kneeling during the anthem “a sign of great disrespect” and said the game is over for him.

But it’s not over for Major League Baseball. The season begins Thursday, with limited travel, regular COVID testing, and empty stadium seats…except for those cardboard cut-outs.

The Giants and the A’s play each other in another spring training game tonight at San Francisco’s Oracle Park. That game starts at 6:45.