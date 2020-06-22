Bay Area Headlines: Monday, 6/22/20, PM

CA Legislators and Governor Newsom Agree On Budget / Governors Ask Californians To Wear Masks

CA Legislators and Governor Newsom Agree On Budget

Governor Gavin Newsom and the Democratic-controlled state Legislature have agreed on a budget deal that would cover the state's estimated $54.3 billion deficit. Newsom and legislative leaders announced the agreement today. Sources with knowledge of the plan said it avoids permanent cuts to public schools and health care programs. But it also imposes $2.8 billion in salary cuts to state workers. In a joint statement, Newsom and the leaders of the Senate and Assembly say the agreement protects core services including education, health care and the social safety net. California's revenue has tanked during the coronavirus pandemic because of a statewide stay-at-home order.

Governors Ask Californians To Wear Masks

Former California governors Jerry Brown, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Gray Davis, and Pete Wilson have joined Governor Gavin Newsom in a video campaign promoting use of face coverings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The public service announcement released today says nobody wants to wear masks but COVID-19 is still spreading and halting it is important to keep people safe and get them back to work. The video follows Newsom's recent order requiring Californians to wear masks in high-risk settings.