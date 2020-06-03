Bay Area Headlines: Wednesday, 6/3/20, PM

Curfew Details Around The Bay Area / SF Hall Of Justice Protest Leads To Arrests / CA’s Black Lawmakers Call For Change

Curfew Details Around The Bay Area

Local curfew orders remain in effect throughout much of the Bay Area, as the region deals with the demonstrations and civil unrest sparked by the police killing of Gorge Floyd in Minneapolis.

Alameda, Solano and Contra Costa all issued countywide orders requiring non-essential personnel to remain indoors from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alameda’s order is set to expire at five am Friday, and Contra Costa’s order is in effect until further notice. Solano County’s order is currently set to expire Thursday morning. However it could be extended if tonight’s activity resembles the last two nights in Vallejo, where protesters surrounded the police department and set a fire inside City Hall.

San Mateo’s countywide curfew lasts from 8:30 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. and expires Thursday morning.

Napa, Sonoma and Santa Clara counties did not issue county-wide orders, but individual cities within those counties issued their own curfews. In Napa County, only the city of American Canyon issued a curfew. It lasts from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. and expires Thursday morning. In Sonoma County, the city of Windsor issued a curfew beginning at nine pm and ending at 5 a.m., which lasts through Friday. Santa Rosa’s curfew is from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. and lasts through Thursday.

In the South Bay, Palo Alto’s curfew will last through June 11 and require streets to be empty from 8:30 at night until 5:00 in the morning. San Jose’s curfew has the same hours but will expire Thursday morning. The City of Santa Clara has already lifted its curfew order.

San Francisco’s curfew lasts from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. and will also expire Thursday morning.

SF Hall Of Justice Protest Leads To Arrests

Protests over the officer-involved death of George Floyd continue today. A youth demonstration is currently taking place in San Francisco’s Mission District. Some protests have gone past the city’s recent 8 p.m. curfew.

About 50 people gathered at San Francisco’s City Hall, yesterday, for a protest that started late in the afternoon and lasted into the night.

Around 10 p.m., two hours after the city’s curfew, most of the protestors marched over to San Francisco’s Hall of Justice, to be arrested peacefully. They sat and continued to chant. One by one, as officers booked them, the crowd cheered.

The Democratic Socialists of America tweeted that there were about 200 police officers present. According to Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez, about 20 protesters were arrested and cited, then let go. More protests are expected to continue in San Francisco tonight.

CA’s Black Lawmakers Call For Change

Protestors are calling for police reform and systemic change in the wake of George Floyd’s killing. But what would systemic change look like? California’s black state lawmakers have a list of bills they want to pass in 2020.

In a live streamed news conference, members of the California Black Legislative Caucus addressed the days of protests and violence. San Diego Assemblywoman Dr. Shirley Weber chairs the caucus:

“We’re here because for 400 years, African American men and women in this country have been disrespected. This country has taught itself to hate African Americans and to deny the history that has brought us here.”

A day after Governor Gavin Newsom said demonstrators are right to feel outraged, the Black Caucus called on him and other lawmakers to support a list of their priorities. It includes bills dealing with police oversight, parole and probation reforms, reparations and Affirmative Action. Democratic Senator Steven Bradford says these policies are a start, but he also challenged non-African Americans to step up in their everyday lives, too:

“It’s not enough to say you’re no longer a racist. It’s not enough to say that. It’s time to prove it. It’s time to challenge your family, your friends and your colleagues, and stopping their racist behavior.”

It’s only then, Bradford says, that there can be true reform.