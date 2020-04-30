Bay Area Headlines: Thursday, 4/30/20, AM

Farms To Food Banks / More Electric Delivery Vans And Trucks Required

Farms To Food Banks

California is launching a new effort to connect farm waste to desperate food banks during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Here we are, the breadbasket of the world, California, and we want to address that mismatch. We want to address the supply and the demand.”

The state is getting nearly 3 million dollars in federal funds to move farm produce to food banks across the state next month. Newsom has tapped philanthropist Kat Taylor as a fundraiser to keep the program going through the end of the year. Taylor is the wife of former billionaire presidential candidate Tom Steyer, who is leading the governor’s economic recovery task force.

More Electric Delivery Vans And Trucks Required

California regulators have strengthened a proposed first-in-the-nation rule that would force auto makers to sell more electric delivery vans and work trucks. The California Air Resources board updated the proposed rule on Tuesday. It would require auto makers to sell a certain percentage of zero-emission trucks each year. By 2035, the board estimates at least 20% of these trucks on the road would be electric. Truck manufacturers had opposed the rule because they said it is unfair to require strict sales requirements on an industry whose customers invest in trucks that must be profitable. That's harder to do with electric trucks because they are more expensive.