Bay Area Headlines: Monday, 3/30/20, AM

Coronavirus Caseload / Laguna Honda Hospital Cases / School Lunches

Coronavirus Caseload

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the state has 6,300 confirmed cases of coronavirus — that number has nearly doubled since Thursday night. One hundred and thirty-two people have died from the virus. Here in the San Francisco Bay Area, the rate of infection is growing more slowly than it is statewide: there are 1,903 confirmed cases — that’s a 62% rise since Thursday night. Forty-eight people have died from COVID-19 in the Bay Area.

Laguna Honda Hospital Cases

A second patient at Laguna Honda Hospital in San Francisco has tested positive for novel coronavirus. That’s according to an announcement by city officials yesterday morning. The tally of confirmed cases is now seven staff members and two patients. Officials say all are in good condition.

The Department of Public Health said, "Contact investigations are underway, including testing, and the units have been quarantined." It added that an investigation of possible contacts of the confirmed cases is being conducted. The hospital has been under a protective quarantine order issued by the city on Wednesday.

School Lunches

The San Francisco Unified School District announced at the end of last week that changes would be made to how free lunches would be distributed during the shut down.

Beginning today food will be distributed only two days a week, on Mondays and Wednesdays between the hours of 11 a.m. and noon. Though this change reduces the number of days pick up will be available, five days of food will be handed out. Adults can now pick up food without children present. No one will have to enter the building for pick up. The new schedule reduces the number of days people will have to leave their homes, but the amount of food each child receives will remain the same.

No IDs or proof of school enrollment is required. The sites where food can be picked up include AP Giannini Middle School in the Sunset district, Brown Middle School in the Bayview, and Mission High School.