Bay Area Headlines: Friday, 3/27/20, PM

Coronavirus Caseload

The Bay Area has 1,583 positive COVID-19 cases as of this afternoon according to the San Francisco Chronicle’s tracking tool. It’s a rise of nearly 20%. Thirty-four people have died, here, from the novel coronavirus.

Protecting Hospital Staff

San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney and union leaders representing health care workers, yesterday, called on the city to come up with a comprehensive plan to help protect hospital staff from contracting the virus.

At least five health care workers tested positive for COVID-19 at Laguna Honda Memorial Hospital, recently.

On Tuesday, Haney introduced legislation, along with Supervisor Shamann Walton, urging both the Department of Public Health and Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital to create a plan to protect workers.

Alameda Health System Management

In Oakland, yesterday, Alameda Health System workers rallied at Highland Hospital to demand that the Alameda County Board of Supervisors take control of and manage the health system. They allege it's been damaged by mismanagement.

The health system oversees Highland, San Leandro Hospital, Alameda Hospital, and other facilities. Protesters say ongoing problems have been magnified while county health workers respond to the pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Service Employees International Union Local 1021 represents 3,600 workers in the system. Union spokesman John Pearson said, "Masks are being rationed. Cleaning supplies are being diluted. We're being told to abandon and change processes and protocols that we have been trained to follow for years."