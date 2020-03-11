Bay Area Headlines: Wednesday, 3/11/20

Three TSA workers at Mineta San Jose International Airport have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. Workers with whom they’ve come into contact are now subject to a two-week quarantine. Passengers who passed through the airport should be aware.

—

In San Francisco, the Public Defender’s Office began filing motions, yesterday, to seek the immediate release of all clients being held pre-trial in county jails who are at heightened risk for illness from coronavirus. That includes people who are over 60 years old, people with heart or lung disease, those with diabetes and immunosuppressed individuals. Public Defender Mano Raju said that his office is committed to working with the DA and Sheriffs offices to identify safe alternative to pre-trial detention.

—

San Francisco area man with a history of violence and mental illness has been found guilty of the stabbing death of an 18-year-old woman at a BART train platform nearly two years ago. An Alameda County jury found 29-year-old John Lee Cowell guilty of murdering Nia Wilson at Oakland’s MacArthur station as she was returning home from a family gathering with her two sisters. Jurors also found Cowell guilty of attempted murder in the stabbing of Wilson's sister — she survived severe injuries to her neck.

—

And it’s official. California voters have rejected a 15 billion dollar bond to renovate California's aging schools. Proposition 13 was the only statewide measure on last week's primary ballot. It would have provided funds for new construction and repairs at campuses dealing with problems like leaky roofs, old wiring and mold. It needed a simple majority to pass, but vote tallies, yesterday, showed the question had only 46% support. Opponents said California has a large budget surplus and shouldn't borrow more money.