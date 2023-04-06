© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media
Law & Justice

Alameda County DA seeks to disqualify judge from her prosecutions

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published April 6, 2023 at 10:54 AM PDT
alameda county court house rob corder.jpg
Rob Corder
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
The Alameda County Court House

Price is seeking to disqualify Alameda County Superior Court Judge Mark McCannon, saying he has made inappropriate comments or behaved inappropriately on two occasions.

She said McCannon "overstepped his boundaries as a judicial officer and has created a firestorm of prejudicial comments that do not, in my view, serve justice."

Price added the judge is "supposed to be an impartial referee, managing cases that come before him.”

Judge McCannon, through the court's executive office, did not respond late Wednesday to a request for comment.

Sunni Khalid
