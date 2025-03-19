During this turbulent time in our country, I am once again reminded of the importance of artists. Toni Morrison said times like these are when the artists go to work. “We speak, we write, we do language. That is how civilizations heal,” she said.

I understand Morrison’s assignment. Last week, KALW launched “The Sights + Sounds Show with Jeneé Darden.” It’s a one-hour show where I bring you rich conversations with artists. Our beloved “On the Arts” Host David Latulippe is semi-retired from KALW, and the mic has been passed down to me. I graciously accepted.

There is a place that played a huge role in developing me into the journalist I am today, even if it is often the topic of bad news–East Oakland. While the media often focuses on the violence affecting the area, I’m grateful I grew up there. Yes, as a kid in the ‘80s and ‘90s I witnessed the crack epidemic harming our communities. Still, East Oakland gave me the gift of being exposed to culture and art all of the time.

It felt like the world was right outside of my door. On any day, I could see my Mexican neighbors tending to beautiful roses in their front yard, buy hair beads from the Ethiopian merchant at Eastmont Mall, deliver an Avon order to the elderly white lady who was my grandmother’s customer, and pick up bok choy for dinner at an Asian market. A weekend outing could be a day at the Greek Festival in the Oakland Hills. And I didn’t just experience this art and culture, I listened. I listened to the messages and stories from the people and from their art, music and food. I still apply this deep listening when covering news stories and doing interviews.

About a year ago, I spoke to students at Mission High School in San Francisco, and played a portion of my documentary “ Where is East Oakland .” Many of the students said they had never seen East Oakland in such a positive light, and learned more about the community from the documentary which highlights the beauty and influence of art from East Oakland.

That’s the power of storytelling. Stories, whether told orally, visually or through music help us connect. Right now, we desperately need to connect in a positive way.

I don’t know about you, but art has gotten me through the lows of life, whether as an escape or to help me process pain. I hope that my take on sharing the Bay Area arts and culture world gives you a break from the chaos. I also hope that the intimate conversations with creatives enlighten you. I want you to feel connected whether you’re listening to my show on your commute home or attending one of our live events. As the show lifts up artists, my hope is that you are inspired to keep supporting local artists. Of course, like my short “Sights + Sounds” show (which isn’t going anywhere), there will be lots of fun too!

The Sights+Sounds Show with Jeneé Darden

The curious East Oakland kid in me thanks you in advance for tuning in.

Until then, be good to yourselves and each other.

KALW’s newest program, “The Sights + Sounds Show with Jeneé Darden” airs on Wednesdays at 4pm, and is always available at KAWL.org and through our App.

—

This piece was brought to you by KALW Speaks, a monthly series of essays from KALW staff and contributors, exploring the ideas that drive our work. Each of these essays reflect our commitment to innovation and invites you into a deeper conversation about the future of public media.