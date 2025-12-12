The Bay Agenda: The Anti-Immigrant Spin Cycle

Michelle Liu

Throughout the history of Chinese immigrants in America, laundry work has served as one of the few paths to survival that currently remains a lasting symbol of strength, community, and resilience. Explore this living history with KALW and the Chinese Historical Society of America during an evening of live storytelling and discussion emerging from the exhibit Challenging a White-Washed History.

Challenging a White-Washed History is a multidimensional, multimedia partnership with students from San Francisco State University and the Academy of Art University that explores both the historical roots and the ongoing legacy of Chinese laundry businesses in America—from early hand-wash laundries to present-day reflections on Chinese American entrepreneurship.

Featuring a multifaceted combination of academic research, oral histories, original artwork, and rare artifacts, this showcase brings the resilience of Chinese laundry workers to life.

CHSA Board Member David Lei

Education Specialist Margaret Yee

CHSA Board Member David Lei spoke on the importance of Chinese laundries in U.S. civil rights history, while Education Specialist Margaret Yee sharing the impetus for making Challenging a White-Washed History a student showcase.

The Chinese Historical Society of America collects, preserves, and illuminates the history of Chinese in America by serving as a center for research, scholarship, and learning to inspire a greater appreciation for, and knowledge of, their collective experience through exhibitions, events, and public programming to reach diverse audiences.

Frank Yee

Frank Yee, raised in a 1950s Novato laundry as a rare ethnic minority, Frank Yee spent 37 years teaching immigrants at City College of San Francisco. This career fueled a lifelong quest for identity, leading him to master two Chinese dialects and trace his family lineage back 35 generations. Today, Yee bridges personal SF history with a global understanding of heritage and shared humanity.

Diana “D” Yip

Diana “D” Yip, a queer, Asian-American filmmaker raised in a Marina District laundry, "D" creates the representation they lacked as a child. From mentoring underserved youth to editing feature films as an IATSE 700 professional, D’s work centers on reclaiming narratives for marginalized communities, ensuring that stories ignored by the mainstream are finally seen and heard.

Keziah Aurin, Ash Guay and Professor Russell Jeung

Professor Russell Jeung and two graduate students, Keziah Aurin and Ash Guay, discussed their experience researching and writing the text for the exhibit, as well as creating visitor gallery activities and an exhibition curriculum guide for teachers.

Since Fall 1969, the Asian American Studies Department at San Francisco State University has furthered the understanding of the histories and cultures of Asian Americans and the various identities and experiences of our communities. As the first and largest Asian American Studies program in the nation, they teach thousands of students each semester. They support self-determination by developing the creative expressions, voices, critical pedagogies and analyses of our communities.

Director of Sculpture Daniel Burt and JJ Tang

Jacqueline Guan, Jian Guo and Renee Tao

Director of Sculpture Daniel Burt and students from the School of Fine Arts–Jacqueline Guan, Jian Guo, JJ Tang, and Renee Tao–shared their experience creating original artworks inspired by the artifacts and stories in the exhibition.

Founded in 1929 by Richard S. Stephens, a working artist, Academy of Art University is currently one of the nation’s largest universities solely dedicated to educating creatives, with 22 unique schools of instruction in art, design, film, communications, and technology. We infuse our STEM programming with art to STEAM-power students’ careers.

