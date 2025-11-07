© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Listen to panel discussions, live podcasts, and programs recorded at KALW's downtown pop-up studio.

Sights + Sounds After Dark: Creepy Tales

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published October 23, 2025 at 6:17 PM PDT

KALW’s “Sights + Sounds” celebrates the spooky season with Bay Area creators.

This live event, hosted by Jeneé Darden, gathered Bay Area artists and writers sharing haunting works blending horror poetry, speculative fiction, and improvisation inspired by memory, ancestry, and imagination.

Panelists include:

Genie Park
/
KALW
Jeneé Darden - The executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights + Sounds Picks as well as the series Sights + Sounds with Jeneé Darden.
Genie Park
/
KALW
Thaddeus Howze — Speculative fiction author crafting eerie tales of myth, mystery, and dread.
Genie Park
/
KALW
Hana Baba — Crosscurrents host and The Stoop co-creator, sharing stories across the African diaspora.
Genie Park
/
KALW
James Cagney — Oakland poet and Cave Canem fellow whose work uncovers the ghosts of loneliness and survival.
Genie Park
/
KALW
The Fists of Improv — A queer BIPOC troupe (Odero, Gayle, Olive, and Ovan) serving up spirited, unpredictable performances.
Genie Park
/
KALW
M. M. Olivas — Debut novelist blending Mexico’s indigenous and colonial pasts into present-day hauntings.
Genie Park
/
KALW
Sumiko Saulson — Bram Stoker Award® Finalist for dark poetry and author of Somnalia.
KALW News KALW Live
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
