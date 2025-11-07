Sights + Sounds After Dark: Creepy Tales

This live event, hosted by Jeneé Darden, gathered Bay Area artists and writers sharing haunting works blending horror poetry, speculative fiction, and improvisation inspired by memory, ancestry, and imagination.

Panelists include:

Genie Park / KALW Jeneé Darden - The executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights + Sounds Picks as well as the series Sights + Sounds with Jeneé Darden.

Genie Park / KALW Thaddeus Howze — Speculative fiction author crafting eerie tales of myth, mystery, and dread.

Genie Park / KALW Hana Baba — Crosscurrents host and The Stoop co-creator, sharing stories across the African diaspora.

Genie Park / KALW James Cagney — Oakland poet and Cave Canem fellow whose work uncovers the ghosts of loneliness and survival.

Genie Park / KALW The Fists of Improv — A queer BIPOC troupe (Odero, Gayle, Olive, and Ovan) serving up spirited, unpredictable performances.

Genie Park / KALW M. M. Olivas — Debut novelist blending Mexico’s indigenous and colonial pasts into present-day hauntings.