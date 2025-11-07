Sights + Sounds After Dark: Creepy Tales

KALW’s “Sights + Sounds” celebrates the spooky season with Bay Area creators.
This live event, hosted by Jeneé Darden, gathered Bay Area artists and writers sharing haunting works blending horror poetry, speculative fiction, and improvisation inspired by memory, ancestry, and imagination.
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.