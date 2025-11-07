On the Air: Learn How to Fight Air Pollution In Your Neighborhood

Many people think of cars and factories as the main sources of air pollution. But in the Bay Area, gas-powered appliances actually produce more nitrogen oxides (NOx) — smog-forming and climate-warming gases — than vehicles do. Replacing them with electric alternatives could save hundreds of lives each year in California.

But replacing home appliances can be expensive. And the Trump administration is cutting clean energy funding. So, whether you own or rent your home, what can you do?

This event features conversations about how to transition your home off polluting appliances whether you're a renter or homeowner.

Panelists include:

Therese Peffer, PhD, is a project manager and researcher at the California Institute for Energy and Environment (CIEE) within the Center for Information Technology Research in the Interest of Society (CITRIS) at the University of California, Berkeley. Therese manages and conducts research in smart building technologies, building-to-grid, demand response, demand flexibility, and smart grid research projects with the objective of creating comfortable and energy efficient livable spaces.

Nik Kaestner is the Senior Building Decarbonization Coordinator at the SF Environment Department, where he oversees the development of policies, support programs, and public engagement needed to decarbonize the City’s buildings as called for in the Climate Action Plan.

Zachary Frial is the Social Development and Policy Coordinator at the South of Market Community Action Network (SOMCAN). Their advocacy has focused on environmental justice, community development and planning, language access, tenant and worker rights, and the local, state, and federal budgets. Zachary serves on the advisory committee of SF Environment Department's Climate Equity Hub, educating and outreaching to residents on building decarbonization. Zachary is also a PhD student at the University of California, Los Angeles, studying urban and cultural geography.

Cooper Marcus is the Chief Quitter and CEO of QuitCarbon, which helps homeowners gain the confidence and clarity they need to electrify their homes, while also helping contractors become part of the clean energy transition.

Previously, Cooper spent 2.5 years at PG&E, guiding the development of an industry-leading wildfire risk machine learning model that is used to prioritize over $1B in annual spending on risk reduction.