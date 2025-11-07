© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW @ 220 Montgomery
Events @ 220 Montgomery
Listen to panel discussions, live podcasts, and programs recorded at KALW's downtown pop-up studio.

LITQUAKE: The Enduring Wild: A Journey into California’s Public Lands

KALW | By Marissa Ortega-Welch
Published October 17, 2025 at 9:17 AM PDT

Outdoor enthusiast Josh Jackson takes us on a road trip spanning thousands of miles, to seek out every parcel of public wilderness in California.

Josh Jackson had never heard of “BLM land” before a casual recommendation from a friend led him to a free campsite in the desert — and the revelation that over 15 million acres of land in California are owned collectively by the people. In The Enduring Wild, he takes us on a road trip spanning thousands of miles, crisscrossing the Golden State to seek out every parcel of public wilderness therein. Over mountains, across prairies, and through sagebrush, Jackson tells of the Indigenous peoples who have called them home for millennia, of the extractivist threats that imperil them today, and of the grassroots organizers and political champions who have rallied to uphold the radical mandate to protect these natural treasures for generations to come.

He spoke with KALW's Marissa Ortega-Welch before a live audience.

Tags
KALW News KALW Live
Marissa Ortega-Welch
See stories by Marissa Ortega-Welch