LITQUAKE: The Enduring Wild: A Journey into California’s Public Lands

Josh Jackson had never heard of “BLM land” before a casual recommendation from a friend led him to a free campsite in the desert — and the revelation that over 15 million acres of land in California are owned collectively by the people. In The Enduring Wild, he takes us on a road trip spanning thousands of miles, crisscrossing the Golden State to seek out every parcel of public wilderness therein. Over mountains, across prairies, and through sagebrush, Jackson tells of the Indigenous peoples who have called them home for millennia, of the extractivist threats that imperil them today, and of the grassroots organizers and political champions who have rallied to uphold the radical mandate to protect these natural treasures for generations to come.

He spoke with KALW's Marissa Ortega-Welch before a live audience.

