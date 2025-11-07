LITQUAKE: Life After Cars: Freeing Ourselves from the Tyranny of the Automobile

For this summit on car-free solutions, co-authors of Life After Cars Sarah Goodyear and Doug Gordon — who also host the popular podcast The War on Cars — trace the history of our car-centric culture, and outline the ways in which it contributes to inequality, climate crisis, and even the loneliness epidemic.

In conversation with KALW's Sunni Khalid, they offer glimpses at cities tackling the problem in novel and effective ways, open the floor to ideas on what might be possible in the Bay Area, and offer practical tips for navigating the (car-free) road ahead.