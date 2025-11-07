LITQUAKE: Kicking the Hornet's Nest: U.S. Foreign Policy in the Middle East

Drawing on a vast array of primary sources and interviews with world leaders, UC Berkeley complex systems scientist and historian Daniel Zoughbie paints a vivid picture of how nearly every major nation-state in the Middle East and North Africa has grappled with existential crises in recent years, paving the way for terrorist groups to threaten national sovereignty and for local conflicts to destabilize world order.

In conversation with Sunni Khalid, NPR’s former Cairo bureau chief, Zoughbie explores how U.S. presidents have shaped the Middle East, often unleashing instability and conflict along the way — and the one U.S. president who successfully charted a better course.

