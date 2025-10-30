Difficult Conversations: AI and the Workforce

AI can automate mundane tasks, freeing people up for more creative and productive pursuits. But it can also make workers redundant, widening the wealth gap, making people's lives harder.

In this discussion, recorded live at Manny's in San Francisco's Mission District, KALW Executive Producer Ben Trefny spoke with two people intimately involved with the industry and its implications.

Jane Gong is the first Director of Emerging Technologies for the City and County of San Francisco, where she leads citywide efforts to adopt AI and emerging technologies responsibly and equitably. Since establishing the Emerging Technologies team in November 2024, she has positioned San Francisco as a national leader in public sector AI, partnering with OpenAI to pilot ChatGPT Enterprise and spearheading the citywide launch of Microsoft Copilot Chat to 30,000 staff. Her work centers on balancing innovation with public accountability: piloting AI-powered tools to cut 311 call times, designing AI translation workflows to better serve San Francisco’s multilingual communities, and building San Francisco’s first AI inventory under the City’s AI Transparency Ordinance.

Ash Kumra, Head of Programming @ AI Collective is an award-winning speaker, event producer, and radio show host. He has has been honored by the White House with the EMPACT 100 for his contributions to entrepreneurship. His popular LinkedIn Learning course, How to Stand Out with Your Expertise, has helped over 25,000 professionals and leaders. Currently, he serves as the Head of Events and Community for The AI Collective, the world’s largest AI movement boasting 70,000+ members across 25+ global chapters.

