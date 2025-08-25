The Pickett Fire continues to blaze in Napa County

The Pickett Fire in Napa County is still raging and impacting air quality across the Bay.

The fire started on Thursday afternoon in a rural area North of Calistoga. It's burned through nearly 7 thousand acres and is currently 13% contained . Its cause is still under investigation.

Many parts of Napa county are under evacuation orders . The Bay Area Air District also issued an air quality advisory through Wednesday as smoke from the fire continues to impact Napa, Solano, and Sonoma counties.

Residents in those areas are advised to stay inside with windows and doors closed until smoke levels subside . Using indoor air filtration, going to a Clean Air Center or other location with filtered air, such as a library or mall, can also help reduce exposure to smoke.

