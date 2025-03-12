The Bay Agenda: Healthcare & the Public Good

From the appointment of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to head the Department of Health & Human Services to the implementation of policies outlined in the Heritage Foundation's Project 2025, this conversation is a consideration of how the new administration is reshaping federal institutions.

How is healthcare changing under the new administration? And how are negatively impacted parties mobilizing to counteract its influence?

In this public discussion, produced by KALW's Alaa Mostafa, the panelists included:

Dr. Nicole Barnett: Planned Parenthood Northern California’s Chief Operating Officer and was recently named its next President/CEO. She will assume this role on July 1, 2025. Previously, she served seven years on the Planned Parenthood NorCal’s Board of Directors, including three as Chair.

Solange Gould: Co-Director of Human Impact Partners. She has been in public health practice for over 20 years, advancing progressive policy and systems change to improve health, equity, and sustainability with government partners, advocates and organizers, and impacted communities.

Julia Métraux: Reporter at Mother Jones covering disability and its intersection with politics. Her work is driven in part by her lived experience with disabilities, including the rare disease vasculitis. Métraux is a member of the Association of Health Care Journalists and Journalism & Women Symposium.