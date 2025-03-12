© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
The Bay Agenda: Healthcare & the Public Good

KALW | By Ben Trefny
Published March 12, 2025 at 4:54 PM PDT
Hector Lee
/
KALW

A town hall conversation examining how the new Trump administration is addressing healthcare and pressing issues related to public welfare.

From the appointment of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to head the Department of Health & Human Services to the implementation of policies outlined in the Heritage Foundation's Project 2025, this conversation is a consideration of how the new administration is reshaping federal institutions.

How is healthcare changing under the new administration? And how are negatively impacted parties mobilizing to counteract its influence?

In this public discussion, produced by KALW's Alaa Mostafa, the panelists included:

Dr. Nicole Barnett: Planned Parenthood Northern California’s Chief Operating Officer and was recently named its next President/CEO. She will assume this role on July 1, 2025. Previously, she served seven years on the Planned Parenthood NorCal’s Board of Directors, including three as Chair.

Solange Gould: Co-Director of Human Impact Partners. She has been in public health practice for over 20 years, advancing progressive policy and systems change to improve health, equity, and sustainability with government partners, advocates and organizers, and impacted communities.

Julia Métraux: Reporter at Mother Jones covering disability and its intersection with politics. Her work is driven in part by her lived experience with disabilities, including the rare disease vasculitis. Métraux is a member of the Association of Health Care Journalists and Journalism & Women Symposium.
Ben earned a Master's degree in journalism from the University of Oregon in 2000 and got his start in public radio at NPR member station KLCC in Eugene. After freelancing for many magazines and producing for regional and national commercial and public radio programs, he joined KALW in 2004. As Executive News Editor and then News Director, he helped the news department win numerous regional and national awards for long- and short-form journalism. He also helped teach hundreds of audio producers, many of whom work with him at KALW, today.