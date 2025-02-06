© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW @ 220 Montgomery
Events @ 220 Montgomery
Listen to panel discussions, live podcasts, and programs recorded at KALW's downtown pop-up studio.

Bay Made Showcase: Beyond the Fog Radio — Live

KALW | By Ben Trefny
Published February 6, 2025 at 9:42 PM PST
Podcast
Michaela Joy Photography /Michaela Joy Photography
Podcast

At this live event held on Dr. Martin Luther King’s 96th birthday, Rep. Barbara Lee reflected on her career in Congress and looked ahead to the future of the Bay.

Beyond the Fog Radio is a San Francisco-based podcast that delves into the lives and stories of the city's notable residents and vibrant neighborhoods. Produced and co-hosted by native San Franciscan and documentary film director Susan Brown, alongside co-hosts Jae Yee and Michaela Joy O'Shea, the podcast aims to celebrate the city's rich cultural tapestry through personal narratives.

Susan Brown and Representative Barbara Lee share a moment at the Beyond the Fog Radio Live recording at KALW's studio events space.
Michaela Joy Photography /Michaela Joy Photography
Susan Brown and Representative Barbara Lee share a moment at the Beyond the Fog Radio Live recording at KALW's studio events space.
An audience member asks a question of Representative Barbara Lee at the Beyond the Fog Radio Live recording at KALW's studio events space.
Michaela Joy Photography /Michaela Joy Photography
An audience member asks a question of Representative Barbara Lee at the Beyond the Fog Radio Live recording at KALW's studio events space.
Podcast
Michaela Joy Photography /Michaela Joy Photography
Michaela Joy O'Shea looks on as Representative Barbara Lee and Mayor Willie Brown talk at the Beyond the Fog Radio Live recording at KALW's studio events space.
KALW News
Ben Trefny
Ben earned a Master's degree in journalism from the University of Oregon in 2000 and got his start in public radio at NPR member station KLCC in Eugene. After freelancing for many magazines and producing for regional and national commercial and public radio programs, he joined KALW in 2004. As Executive News Editor and then News Director, he helped the news department win numerous regional and national awards for long- and short-form journalism. He also helped teach hundreds of audio producers, many of whom work with him at KALW, today.