Beyond the Fog Radio is a San Francisco-based podcast that delves into the lives and stories of the city's notable residents and vibrant neighborhoods. Produced and co-hosted by native San Franciscan and documentary film director Susan Brown, alongside co-hosts Jae Yee and Michaela Joy O'Shea, the podcast aims to celebrate the city's rich cultural tapestry through personal narratives.

Michaela Joy Photography /Michaela Joy Photography Susan Brown and Representative Barbara Lee share a moment at the Beyond the Fog Radio Live recording at KALW's studio events space.

Michaela Joy Photography /Michaela Joy Photography An audience member asks a question of Representative Barbara Lee at the Beyond the Fog Radio Live recording at KALW's studio events space.