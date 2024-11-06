The Bay Votes 2024: African Night: The Power of Immigrant Community Voters

African Night was an evening dedicated to celebrating culture, community, and the power of connection. This special event highlights the Bay Area’s vibrant African and immigrant communities, blending thought-provoking conversation with the joyful sounds of live music from West Africa and the Caribbean. It was presented October 18, 2024 by KALW Public Media in partnership with the African Advocacy Network.

The first part of the night featured a dynamic conversation centered on the theme, The Power of Immigrant Community Voters. Our panelists — activists, leaders, and advocates from across the Bay Area — shared insights on how immigrant communities can shape the future through civic engagement.

After the panel, the evening moved to the rhythms of West Africa and the Caribbean, uplifting the spirit and bringing the community together.