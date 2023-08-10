California regulators to decide fate of San Francisco robo-taxis

Dozens of people gathered outside the California Public Utilities Commission's headquarters in downtown San Francisco to voice their opinion on the robo-taxis. The CPUC’s vote today will determine whether companies Cruise and Waymo can charge passengers for rides in their self-driving cars at any hour of the day, as well as expand their existing fleet.

Olga Miranda, president of the Service Employees International Union, said that a yes vote from the commission would help workers like her. “It’s going to create jobs for us. We already clean their facilities. This is going to expand to their lots and other buildings.”

But others weren’t so sure. Devins Baker says that he’s been driving for gig companies like Lyft for six years. He’s scared that robo-taxis will take away his livelihood. "At the end of the day we all have to earn to feed our kids, feed ourselves,” Baker said.

"Some of us don’t have anywhere else to go as far as jobs, income. If this goes, it could be detrimental."

But drivers aren’t the only ones who are scared. On Monday, the Commission heard from first responders who told stories of self-driving cars blocking them from getting to emergencies. In the past year, the fire department has logged 55 reports of these incidents.

The Commission is expected to issue a vote this afternoon.