Mounting tech industry layoffs; how bad will they get?
The tech industry has been hit by massive layoffs since the end of last year – more than 200 thousand jobs – with the impact being felt especially in the Bay Area and Silicon Valley. How much longer will the job cuts last and how deep will they be?
KALW’s Sunni Khalid spoke with Roger Lee, who created a website to track the layoffs across the tech industry.