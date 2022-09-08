© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW News

State Attorney General to investigate death of man in Antioch police custody

KALW | By Sunni Khalid,
Bay City News Service
Published September 8, 2022 at 10:52 AM PDT
john burris steve rhodes.jpg
Steve Rhodes
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
Oakland attorney John Burris is representing the family of the late Angelo Quinto, who died in Antioch police custody in 2020.

Quinto was a 30-year-old Filipino American veteran suffering from a mental health crisis on Dec. 23, 2020, when Antioch police arrived at his home. Officers were responding to a report that Quinto was having a dispute with his mother.

On Friday, Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton decided against filing criminal charges against the officers involved in the restraint.

Cassandra Quinto-Collins, Angelo Quinto's mother, said of Becton's decision, "What you did last Friday feels like Angelo was being killed in front of me again."

Quinto-Collins, speaking at the news conference held Wednesday in Oakland, accused Becton of being part of a coverup surrounding her son's death. Burris said Quinto was not under the influence of drugs when police were restraining him.

Contra Costa County prosecutors allege he was and that he died from the medically disputed excited delirium syndrome.

Sunni Khalid
