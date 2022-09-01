Crews begin cleanup of fish kill at Lake Merritt

Crews were out working just before 10 a.m. at East 18th Street and Lakeshore Avenue. They will be trying to cover the circumference of the lake Wednesday.

With hot weather forecasted for the rest of the week, city officials want to abate the public nuisance and odor by the lake, public works spokesperson Sean Maher said. The fish die-off is affecting not only Lake Merritt but San Francisco Bay, too.

The die-off of fish and other wildlife started Sunday, public works officials said, and they do not believe it is due to overflows of sewage into the lake.

Harmful algal blooms were detected in the lake in May, and according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, can cause fish to die. Some blooms can be harmful to humans. This one is not but can cause eye and skin irritations.

Still, city officials posted signs warning the public to keep children and pets away from the scum, algae and water in Lake Merritt.

This bloom is being caused by a swimming red marine algae of the species heterosigma akashiwo, which has also been seen around the Dumbarton Bridge, the Alameda Estuary, as well as around Oyster Point, Baywinds Park in Foster City, Hayward, Keller Beach, Point Molate, and Sausalito.