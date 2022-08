Oakland mayoral candidate gains November ballot

Victory is on the ballot because she challenged the city over her endorser signatures, which the city mistook for nomination signatures. Once the mistake was cleared up, Victory was added to the ballot.

Another mistake by the clerk's office earlier this month may keep other candidates from appearing on the ballot: Monesha "MJ" Carter, Derrick Soo and Julius Eric Robinson.

Election law requires potential candidates to file completed paperwork by Aug. 12. But the clerk's office initially told potential candidates that the deadline was Aug. 17.

The clerk's office called the candidates, including current City Councilmember Sheng Thao, on the afternoon of Aug. 12 to tell them the deadline was 5 p.m. that day.

With about three hours left in the day, Carter was unable to amass the signatures she needed. If she had until Aug. 17 Carter said she would have been able to collect the 50 to 100 needed to qualify.

Soo said the same thing. The weekend of Aug. 13 and 14 would have made the difference.

For those candidates, the only recourse is the court system, according to the California Secretary of State's office.

Carter said she will not challenge the clerk's mistake, following advice from her attorney. She put her support behind Victory on Monday.

Soo said he considering his options and checking on the cost of legal action.