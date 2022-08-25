Contra Costa County ends COVID-19 mandate for emergency personnel

The county first issued the health order Aug. 13th, 2021, amid a surge in cases tied to the then-novel delta variant. Contra Costa Health Services removed the requirement Tuesday, effective immediately.

The health order applied to law enforcement officers, firefighters and emergency medical personnel who respond to emergencies at facilities that have a high risk of developing a COVID outbreak like hospitals, jails and nursing homes

Tuesday's order also rescinds a related requirement, which the county issued in December, that relevant workers get a booster vaccine dose if eligible to do so.