Oakland City Councilmembers claim problems with election filing deadlines

More than one candidate thought the deadline was Aug. 17th until they got a call on Aug. 12 telling them they had only until the end of the day to file.

City Council president pro tem and mayoral candidate Sheng Thao said on Twitter that she was “given the incorrect filing date for my filing and had to turn in my required paperwork at the last minute in order to qualify.”

Thao said she stands with Allyssa Victory, who failed to qualify. Both are calling for restitution. Thao also called the Oakland City Attorney's office Friday and Tuesday and asked City Attorney Barbara Parker to review the issue and see if any remedy can be made.

According to the election code, candidates can seek redress through the courts, Joe Kocurek with the California Secretary of State's office said.

Earlier this week, mayoral hopeful Monesha "MJ" Carter received this appointment confirmation through the City Clerk's scheduling portal for filing her completed paperwork. Even though she filed on time, the Alameda County Registrar of Voters office deemed her signatures insufficient. Her name is not on the ballot for the November election, but Carter said she hopes this decision can be overturned.

Nine candidates have qualified to run for mayor this fall in Oakland, including Thao, Taylor and City Councilmember Treva Reid, according to a list posted Monday on the City Clerk's website. The two-term Mayor Libby Schaff cannot run, due to term limits.