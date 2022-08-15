SF City Attorney goes after ‘immigration consulting business’

The motion to enforce an injunction was filed Monday and would prohibit Leonard Lacayo and Lacayo & Associates from providing immigration services.

Lacayo is accused of falsely representing himself as a lawyer and scamming immigrants into "into paying for sham legal services and putting many at risk of losing their legal rights," the city attorney's office said.

Lacayo & Associates has been in business in San Francisco since 1986. Lacayo is reported to be a notary public but is not licensed to practice law or registered as an immigration consultant.

In 2017, the city attorney's office filed an injunction prohibiting Lacayo & Associates from providing immigration-related services and ordering Lacayo to pay restitution and civil penalties.

City Attorney David Chiu accused Lacayo of providing services he was not qualified to provide and sometimes failing to provide a service to clients. The city attorney also said that the businessman has "tricked" hundreds of immigrants into paying him to handle their immigration issues.

Lacayo denies any of the accusations, adding that he only works as a notary and with tax preparation. He said that a lawyer in the same building does work with immigrants.