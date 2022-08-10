Report: New DA Jenkins paid 100K as a consultant in Boudin recall campaign

Jenkins had previously said that when she resigned as an assistant district attorney last year, she joined the effort to recall her former boss – DA Chesa Boudin – as a volunteer. The San Francisco Chronicle reported that Jenkins did not disclose that she had received the payment from Neighbors For A Better San Francisco until she filed a statement of economic interest with the city.

The group was bankrolled by 600-thousand dollars by Silicon Valley mega-donor Willam Oberndorf. The group helped spearhead the campaign to unseat Boudin, who was recalled by a landslide in June.

Rachel Marshall, Boudin’s former communications manager, wrote on Twitter that the report was QUOTE “nothing short of a bombshell” UNQUOTE. She accused Jenkins of misleading San Francisco voters and said the disclosure has raised questions about the trustworthiness of Jenkins.

Last month, Jenkins was appointed by Mayor London Breed as Boudin’s successor. Soon after taking over, the new DA fired 15 holdover members of the staff. She has pledged to prosecute drug offenses and other crimes more aggressively than her predecessor, who was called “the progressive prosecutor.”

Earlier this week, the new DA filed papers to run in the November elections to serve out the rest of Boudin’s term, which ends next year.