Emeryville takes 'can-do' approach to affordable housing
The Bay Area continues to have some of the highest real estate and rental prices in the nation, which means affordable housing is in short supply and great demand. Most cities in the Bay Area are seeing the construction of mostly market-rate housing. But in Emeryville, the city's government is building housing that will be affordable for two of the most specific marginalized social groups, senior citizens and foster youth. KALW's Sunni Khalid recently spoke with Emeryville Mayor John Bauters about the project.