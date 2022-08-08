Nearly 200 people marched in San Francisco’s “Defend Asian Elders March” on Sunday
March organizers - The Asian Justice Movement - have specific demands of the city. They want increased security in low-income senior living facilities. They are also calling on San Francisco Police Chief William Scott to hold a town hall on the issue within the next 10 days.
There were two attacks last week. A seventy year old woman identified as Mrs. Ren was beaten and robbed in her senior living center on Sunday by four people. Then, just a couple of days later, former San Francisco commissioner Gregory Chew - another Asian elder – was also assaulted on Tuesday.
A San Francisco Police Department report, found that hate crimes targeting Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders rose in recent years. From nine reported hate crimes against the AAPI community in 2020 to 60 reported in 2021. That’s an increase of nearly 600 percent in one year.