Nearly 200 people marched in San Francisco’s “Defend Asian Elders March” on Sunday

March organizers - The Asian Justice Movement - have specific demands of the city. They want increased security in low-income senior living facilities. They are also calling on San Francisco Police Chief William Scott to hold a town hall on the issue within the next 10 days.

There were two attacks last week. A seventy year old woman identified as Mrs. Ren was beaten and robbed in her senior living center on Sunday by four people. Then, just a couple of days later, former San Francisco commissioner Gregory Chew - another Asian elder – was also assaulted on Tuesday.