‘Jeopardy!’ star Amy Schneider hosts Bay Area Book Festival Literary Pub Trivia night

Do you know the name of Tolstoy’s typist? How many literary opening lines do you have memorized? Local ‘Jeopardy!’ quiz show winner Amy Schneider will host the first ever Bay Area Book Festival trivia night.

Teams of six are invited to tackle the Bay Area Book Festival ’s inaugural literature-themed trivia night. The event this Tuesday evening is at The Ivy Room in Albany. A DJ will be playing subtle answer clues in the background.

Host Schneider lives in Oakland and won 40 consecutive ‘Jeopardy!’ games this past winter. She holds the second longest winning streak in ‘Jeopardy!’ history. She is also the first openly transgender contestant to make it to ‘Jeopardy’s!’ Tournament of Champions.

Schneider’s ‘Jeopardy!’ streak won her over $1 million.