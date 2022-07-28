Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents
More policing is no solution to homelessness
Melissa Lewis is a data reporter with Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting. She is the author of an article on how the local unhoused population in 3 cities is being recycled through the criminal justice system and the search for innovative approaches aimed at reducing the problem. KALW's Sunni Khalid spoke with Melissa about her latest article and what she learned.