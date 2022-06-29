Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents
Oakland City Councilmember says rent increase cap best option for tenants and landlords
As pandemic protections for landlords and tenants face away, there is growing concern over rent increases. In Oakland, the City Council approved an ordinance earlier this month that caps rent increases in rent-controlled buildings at three-point-six percent this year. The move has evoked opposition from some landlords and property owners, who argue that the cap will hurt them most. KALW’s D’Andre Ball and Sunni Khalid recently spoke with the author of that ordinance, Oakland City Councilmember Carroll Fife.