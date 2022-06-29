© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW News
KALW_CCLogo_Master.jpg
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Oakland City Councilmember says rent increase cap best option for tenants and landlords

KALW | By D'Andre Ball,
Sunni Khalid
Published June 29, 2022 at 5:00 PM PDT
oakland city hall daniel ramirez.jpg
Daniel Ramirez, Flickr / Creative Commons
/
Oakland's City Hall

As pandemic protections for landlords and tenants face away, there is growing concern over rent increases. In Oakland, the City Council approved an ordinance earlier this month that caps rent increases in rent-controlled buildings at three-point-six percent this year. The move has evoked opposition from some landlords and property owners, who argue that the cap will hurt them most. KALW’s D’Andre Ball and Sunni Khalid recently spoke with the author of that ordinance, Oakland City Councilmember Carroll Fife.

Tags

KALW News Crosscurrents
D'Andre Ball
See stories by D'Andre Ball
Sunni Khalid
See stories by Sunni Khalid