Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents
Point in time shows an overall increase in Bay Area's unhoused population
News editor Sunni Khalid talks about the results of the Bay Area's recent census of unhoused communities. Overall, the numbers of the unhoused continue to increase across the area, with the surprising exception of San Francisco.
Click the play button above to listen to their conversation.