Point in time shows an overall increase in Bay Area's unhoused population

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published June 1, 2022 at 5:00 PM PDT
sf homeless thorsten koch.jpg
Thurston Koch
/
Unhoused man sits among his belongings in SOMA.

News editor Sunni Khalid talks about the results of the Bay Area's recent census of unhoused communities. Overall, the numbers of the unhoused continue to increase across the area, with the surprising exception of San Francisco.

Click the play button above to listen to their conversation.

